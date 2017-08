July 28 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac SA :

* H1 current operating loss 29 million euros ($32.12 million) versus loss of 23 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss group share 76 million euros versus loss of 43 million euros year ago

* Sales growth driven by France (+1.6 pct) increase in current operating income and free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)