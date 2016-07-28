BRIEF-Terreis H1 rental income down at 32.8 million euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Terreis SA :

* H1 rental income 32.8 million euros ($36.32 million) versus 35.4 million euros year ago

* Decided to set the 2016 interim dividend at 0.39 euro per share, an increase of 2.6 pct compared with the interim dividend paid last year

* EPRA NAV at 30 June: 40.40 euro/share (+8.8 pct versus end of 2015)

* Revalued portfolio at 30 June: 1,845 million euros (+ 7.8 pct versus end of 2015)

* Goal is to increase its Paris commercial property portfolio, and to focus on Paris CBD

* Over the 2 half of 2016, Terreis will actively concentrate on the disposal of its regional and residential assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)