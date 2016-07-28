FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Enel creates new revenue source with Metroweb deal
July 28, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Enel creates new revenue source with Metroweb deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with details and CEO comments)

July 28 (Reuters) - Italian utility Enel agreed on Thursday to buy fibre-optic firm Metroweb in a move that will create new revenue flows and challenge the plans of phone incumbent Telecom Italia to roll out a fast broadband network in Italy.

* Approves acquisition of fibre-optic firm Metroweb and merger of Metroweb with Enel Open Fiber (EOF)

* Deal values whole of Metroweb at 814 million euros

* Metroweb deal envisages a 714 million euro capital increase at EOF, reserved equally for Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

* Deal gives option to Metroweb shareholder F2i to re-invest and buy up to 30 percent of new merged group

* Enel CEO Francesco Starace says there will probably be other investors in EOF besides Enel and CDP but they will come on board late 2016 or in 2017

* EOF Unit has increased its broadband investment to 3.7 billion euros from previous 2.5 bln euros over 2016-2021 period to cover 9.5 million households

* Enel sees EOF generating core earnings of about 300 million euros in 2021 with an Ebitda margin of about 75 percent

* Starace says expects internal rate of return on investment of 11-12 percent

* Enel has previously said it could copy its broadband rollout plans in Italy in other countries where it operates

* On Thursday Enel lifted its 2016 guidance

* Italian telephone incumbent Telecom Italia, which is also rolling out fibre-to-the-home broadband network, had previously held acquisition talks with Metroweb

* Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is eager to speed up the rollout of a fast internet network in Italy to bridge a gap with European peers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

