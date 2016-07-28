FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alon USA Energy Inc Q2 loss per share $0.29
July 29, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Energy Inc Q2 loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Alon Usa Energy Inc

* Says Q2 net sales of $1.01 billion versus $1.30 billion last year

* Alon usa Energy Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average about 69,000 barrels per day for Q3 and 70,000 barrels per day for FY

* Average WTI cushing to WTI midland spread for Q2 was $0.17 per barrel compared to $0.60 per barrel for same period in 2015

* Merchandise sales decreased to $83.7 million in Q2 of 2016 from $84.9 million in Q2 of 2015.

* "Expect to perform maintenance on the big spring refinery's reformer in august."

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share

* Average brent to WTI cushing spread for Q2 was $(0.18) per barrel compared to $3.66 per barrel for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

