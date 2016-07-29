FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos H1 net result swings to profit of 32.2 mln euros
July 29, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galapagos H1 net result swings to profit of 32.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Reported on Thursday H1 Revenues of 48.8 million euros ($54.1 million), an increase of 11.9 million euros compared to H1 2015

* H1 operating loss 24.3 million euros vs a loss of 35.6 million euros

* H1 net profit is 32.2 million euros vs a loss of 34.2 million euros a year ago

* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30 is 968.5 million euros vs 404.6 million euros at June 30, 2015

* Expects to have filgotinib in two Phase 3 studies and one Phase 2/3 study before year end

* In cystic fibrosis on track to nominate the triple combo therapy with the aim to start treating class II patients in clinical trials in 2017

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9022 euros Gdynia Newsroom

