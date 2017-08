BRIEF-Absa Bank six-month HEPS falls

July 29 (Reuters) - Absa Bank Ltd :

* Revenue 24,467 million rand for reporting period ended 30 June 2016 versus 22,391 million rand

* Headline earnings per ordinary share at 1 123,2 cents for the period ended June 30 versus 1 174,9 cents a year earlier

* Six-month net interest income at 14.403 billion rand versus 13.330 billion rand a year earlier

* Return on average equity 16,1 percent versus 17 percent for reporting period ended 30 June 2015

* Net interest margin on average interest-bearing assets 3,89 pct for reporting period ended June 30 versus 3,84 pct