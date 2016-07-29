FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-WSE H1 net profit falls to 60.3 mln zlotys YoY
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE H1 net profit falls to 60.3 mln zlotys YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) :

* Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market reports a 6 pct fall in H1 revenue to 155.5 million zlotys ($39.5 million) as revenue from share trading was down by 12.8 mln zlotys

* H1 EBITDA was 84.0 mln zlotys versus 92.1 mln zlotys year on year

* H1 net profit was 60.3 mln zlotys versus 65.4 mln zlotys year on year

* Q2 net profit was 33.9 mln zlotys versus 27.0 mln zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9330 zlotys $1 = 3.9330 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.