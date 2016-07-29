FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Casino CFO confident on French profit goal
July 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Casino CFO confident on French profit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Casino CFO Antoine Giscard d'Estaing tells a conference call:

* Says that any lag from target of achieving 1.5 percent like-for-like sales growth in France in 2016 would be offset by margin improvements.

* "We are keeping our French profit goal because we have enough levers in case of a (sales) lag to compendate with improved margins, costs" CFO says

* Casino has said it was confirming its target for French operating profit of 500 million euros in 2016, subject of the pursuit of consumption trends. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

