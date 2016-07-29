FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Triplan adjusts FY 2016 outlook
July 29, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Triplan adjusts FY 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29(Reuters) - Triplan AG :

* Said on Thursday as a result of the initiated restructuring proceedings over the assets of KRESTA Anlagenbau GmbH NfG & Co KG there is is a risk that the receivables of TRIPLAN AG against KRESTA amounting to approx. 1.0 million euros ($1.11 million), will not be settled in 2016 and later possibly partially settled

* Now expects for 2016 a total turnover of approximately 48 million euros, with a margin of about 2.0 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9025 euros Gdynia Newsroom

