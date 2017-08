July 29 (Reuters) - Sonae Capital SGPS SA :

* Said on Thursday Q2 net profit is up at 13.33 million euros ($14.77 million) versus 3.53 million euros year ago

* Q2 turnover is up 8.1 percent at 43.02 million euros versus 39.78 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA is down 58.2 percent at 4.04 million euros versus 9.67 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/2a3XLK4

