July 29 (Reuters) - Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. :

* Reported on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 359.0 million lira versus 330.9 million lira year ago

* Q2 net profit at 3.7 million lira versus 1.1 million lira year ago

