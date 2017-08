July 29 (Reuters) - Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S. :

* Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 3.65 billion lira ($1.21 billion) versus 2.55 billion lira year ago

* Q2 net profit 239.4 million lira versus 193.4 million lira year ago

