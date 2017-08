July 29 (Reuters) - Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta :

* Said on Thursday that Q2 consolidated non-life technical income of 876.0 million lira ($290.58 million) vs 690.6 million lira year ago

* Q2 consolidated net profit at 49.5 million lira versus 16.6 million lira

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: