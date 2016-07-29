FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mercedes to finish new Hungary plant by end of decade
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 29, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mercedes to finish new Hungary plant by end of decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Daimler Ag

* Hungary foreign minister says has offered 12.9 billion forints ($45.84 million) worth of incentives to Daimler for new plant, talks on that still in progress

* New Mercedes-Benz plant to boost Hungarian exports by 3 percent -foreign minister

* Hungary foreign minister says new Mercedes plant could add 0.4 percent to Hungary's economic output when it reaches full production

* Mercedes-Benz plans to finish new investment in Hungary by the end of the decade -board member Schafer Further company coverage: ($1 = 281.4 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.