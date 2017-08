July 29 (Reuters) - Oritani Financial Corp

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $1.8 million to $25.7 million

* Oritani Financial Corp. reports record annual earnings and dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S