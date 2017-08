CORRECTED-BRIEF-Onxeo H1 net loss narrows to 11.2 million euros (July 28)

(Removes reference to Livatag in headline of July 28 brief item)

July 29 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* H1 net loss of 11.2 million euros ($12.40 million) versus loss of 11.3 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Livatag phase III trial in HCC: 80 pct of patients randomized

* First development steps of new oral formulation of Beleodaq

* 19.6 million euros cash-on-hand as of June 30, 2016