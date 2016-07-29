FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Public Service Enterprise Group posts Q2 operating EPS $0.57
#Market News
July 29, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Public Service Enterprise Group posts Q2 operating EPS $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* PSEG announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.57 (not $0.18)

* Operating earnings guidance for full year remains unchanged

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Reaffirms FY 2016 operating earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.00

* Sees PSEG Power's 2016 operating earnings in the range of $460 million - $525 million

* Sees 2016 PSE&G operating earnings $900 - $935 mln

* PSEG Power is reducing its forecast of output for 2016 to 50 - 52 twh from its prior forecast of 52 - 54 twh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

