July 29 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa CEO Fabrizio Viola:

* says will see in next few months if actions can be put in place to reduce size of capital increase

* Bank's general counsel Riccardo Quagliana says underwriting agreement for cash call does not include clauses linked to domestic political risk, constitutional referendum Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)