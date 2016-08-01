FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Heineken H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion euros below Reuters estimates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 1, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heineken H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion euros below Reuters estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* H1 consolidated revenue of 10.09 billion versus 10.34 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 consolidated operating profit (beia) 1.70 billion euros versus 1.67 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 net profit 586 million euros versus 1,144 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated revenue Americas of 2.48 billion euros versus 2.52 billion euro in Reuters poll

* H1 consolidated revenue Europe of 4.93 billion euros versus 4.93 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 consolidated revenue Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe 1.64 billion euros versus 1.62 billion euros in Reuters poll

* H1 group beer volume 97.0 mhl versus 89.9 mhl a year ago

* Expect full year margin expansion in line with medium term guidance of around 40bps per annum

* For 2016 Heineken expects to deliver further organic revenue and profit growth

* For 2016 capital expenditure related to property, plant and equipment is expected to be slightly below 2 billion euros (2015: 1.6 billion euros)

* After a strong Q1, boosted by easter timing and a strong vietnamese and chinese new year, volume growth in Q2 was more subdued

* In accordance with its dividend policy, Heineken fixes interim dividend at 40 pct of total dividend of previous year

* Interim dividend of 0.52 euro per share of 1.60 euro nominal value will be paid on 11 August 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2asLniL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.