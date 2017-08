Aug 1(Reuters) - Elanix Biotechnologies AG :

* Said on Friday decided on capital increase from authorized capital against cash contributions by 405,000 shares under exclusion of subscription rights

* Issue price of 3.00 euros ($3.35)per share

* Share capital will be increased by 405,000.00 euros to 5,666,000.00 euros

* Company should receive 1,215,000.00 euros from capital increase

