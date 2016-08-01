BRIEF-Venture Incubator buys 12.53 pct stake in Inno-Gene

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Venture Incubator SA :
* Said on Friday that it signed two agreements to acquire shares of Inno-Gene SA
* Under the first agreement it acquired 402,036 shares of Inno-Gene from MED.-CENTER sp. z o.o. for 984,988 zlotys ($252,464)
* Under the second agreement Venture Incubator acquired 312,690 shares of Inno-Gene from ULTRA QAM sp. z o.o. for 766,091 zlotys
* Following the transactions, Venture Incubator holds 12.53 pct stake (714,726 shares) in Inno-Gene SA
