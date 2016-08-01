BRIEF-PBG updates on implementation of creditors arrangement, bankruptcy proceedings

Aug 1 (Reuters) - PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Friday that it received a notice from court in Poznan concerning completion of bankruptcy proceedings
* The court's decision is not final
* Said it has agreed with creditors of group 5 and 6 to postpone the deadline for instalment repayment until Sept. 15
* Said the creditor of group 3 also expressed similar consent
* The deadline has been changed due to ongoing proceedings under changes to the restructuring documentation
