BRIEF-PBG updates on implementation of creditors arrangement, bankruptcy proceedings

* Said on Friday that it received a notice from court in Poznan concerning completion of bankruptcy proceedings

* The court's decision is not final

* Said it has agreed with creditors of group 5 and 6 to postpone the deadline for instalment repayment until Sept. 15

* Said the creditor of group 3 also expressed similar consent

* The deadline has been changed due to ongoing proceedings under changes to the restructuring documentation

