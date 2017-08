Aug 1 (Reuters) - Futuris SA :

* Said on Friday that it issued 300 series D1 bonds, 300 series D4 bonds and 200 series D5 bonds

* The nominal value of bonds is 1,000 zlotys ($257) per bond

* The series D1 bonds are due to mature on July 3, 2018, series D4 bonds are due to mature on Jan. 23, 2017 and series D5 bonds are due to mature on July 19, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: