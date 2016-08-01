BRIEF-Starhedge resolves to lower its capital; issue series C shares

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Starhedge SA :
* Said on Saturday that its shareholders resolved to lower the company's capital via change of the shares nominal value to 0.24 zloty ($0.06) per share from 1.44 zloty per share
* Resolved to allocate proceeds of 8.4 mln zlotys from lowering the capital to supplementary capital and covering the loss from previous years
* To issue up to 42,988,597 series C shares via private offer
* The company's management board recommends to set issue price of series C shares for 2.42 zlotys per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.9044 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom