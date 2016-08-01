FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starhedge resolves to lower its capital; issue series C shares
August 1, 2016 / 9:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Starhedge resolves to lower its capital; issue series C shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Starhedge SA :

* Said on Saturday that its shareholders resolved to lower the company's capital via change of the shares nominal value to 0.24 zloty ($0.06) per share from 1.44 zloty per share

* Resolved to allocate proceeds of 8.4 mln zlotys from lowering the capital to supplementary capital and covering the loss from previous years

* To issue up to 42,988,597 series C shares via private offer

* The company's management board recommends to set issue price of series C shares for 2.42 zlotys per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9044 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

