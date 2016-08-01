FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS recommends higher interim dividends for H1
August 1, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS recommends higher interim dividends for H1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, size of H1 2015 dividends, link to the statement)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of 11.99 roubles ($0.1808) per ordinary share (23.98 roubles per ADR) on H1 2016 results.

* Based on the recommendations, the total interim dividend payout may amount to 23.96 billion roubles in 2016.

* Shareholders of record on the company's books as of Oct. 14, 2016, are entitled to the interim dividend.

* MTS had paid 5.61 roubles per ordinary share (11.22 roubles per ADR), or a total of 11.6 billion roubles, in semi-annual dividends from H1 2015 profits.

* In 2016, MTS has already paid 14.01 roubles per ordinary share (28.02 roubles per ADR), or 28 billion roubles in total, in dividends for 2015.

* The total dividend payout in 2016 may thus amount to 26 roubles per ordinary share (52 roubles per ADR), in line with the company's dividend policy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3000 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

