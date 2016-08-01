FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amkor Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc

* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 sales $917 million

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.12 to $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 net sales of $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion, up 10% to 19% from prior quarter

* Sees Q3 gross margin of 16% to 20%

* Sees Q3 net income of $29 million to $65 million, or $0.12 to $0.28 per share

* Sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of around $650 million, unchanged from previous forecast

* Expects full year 2016 capital expenditures of around $650 million, unchanged from previous forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
