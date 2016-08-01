FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 1, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegion Q2 adjusted non-GAAP share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp

* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly revenues $297.7 million versus $337.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contract backlog was $752 million at June 30, 2016, including record backlog for cathodic protection services

* 2016 restructuring was substantially completed in Q2'16 with expected pre-tax annual cost reductions of $17 million

* Aegion Corp says "Adjusted 2016 EPS will likely fall below adjusted result in 2015"

* Says expect adjusted H2 2016 EPS to be largely in line with prior year period

* Q2 revenue view $305.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

