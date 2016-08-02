FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor appoints new chief financial officer
August 2, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor appoints new chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background, detail)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Telenor :

* Joergen Arentz Rostrup has been appointed new chief financial officer

* Rostrup comes from position as president of Yara North America and is also a former CFO of Norsk Hydro

* "With my international background both in the finance and business development areas, and from significant exposure to governance and corporate responsibility issues, I look forward to making a valuable contribution to the management team in Telenor Group as well as to creating value for Telenor's shareholders and ensure solid financial guidance," the new CFO said in a statement

* Acting CFO Morten Karlsen Soerby, will continue until Rostrup commences position. He will then assume a new role as chief transformation officer

* In his new role, Karlsen Soerby will work closely with the CEO to lead the ongoing transformation process Telenor has initiated to meet new digital opportunities

* Karlsen Soerby will be part of the Telenor Group Executive Management Team, and he will report to the CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
