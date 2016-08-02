BRIEF-EMC Instytut Medyczny buys Q-Med, CM Medyk and NZOZ Zawidawie

Aug 2 (Reuters) - EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :
* Said on Monday that acquired 100 pct stakes in Q-Med Sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk Sp. z o.o. and a 100 pct stake in NZOZ Zawidawie Sp. z o.o. operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand
* Additionally, the company will settle the net debt of each acquired company operating under ACZ brand by Aug. 31
* Informed about definitive agreement to buy Q-Med and CM Medyk on July 29
* Informed about agreement to buy NZOZ Zawidawie on July 25
