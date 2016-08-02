FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMC Instytut Medyczny buys Q-Med, CM Medyk and NZOZ Zawidawie
August 2, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EMC Instytut Medyczny buys Q-Med, CM Medyk and NZOZ Zawidawie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Said on Monday that acquired 100 pct stakes in Q-Med Sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk Sp. z o.o. and a 100 pct stake in NZOZ Zawidawie Sp. z o.o. operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand

* Additionally, the company will settle the net debt of each acquired company operating under ACZ brand by Aug. 31

* Informed about definitive agreement to buy Q-Med and CM Medyk on July 29

* Informed about agreement to buy NZOZ Zawidawie on July 25

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

