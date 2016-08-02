FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-IMS plans to increase stake in Mood Factory
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
August 2, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IMS plans to increase stake in Mood Factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - IMS SA :

* Said on Monday that its supervisory board agreed for the purchase of 2.9 pct stake (6 shares) in Mood Factory Sp. z o.o. from Patryk Wierniuk for 19,800 zlotys ($5,076)

* After the transaction IMS will hold 41.7 pct stake in Mood Factory

* Its supervisory board offered that the company will buy more shares in Mood Factory at 2,800 zloty per share from the members of the company's management board

* The members of IMS's management board who hold shares in Mood Factory are Michal Kornacki (22.3 pct stake), Piotr Bielawski (22.3 pct stake) and Dariusz Lichacz (6.8 pct stake)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9004 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.