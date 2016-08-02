BRIEF-Giglio Group unit signs agreements with Sling TV and Klowd TV in the U.S.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA :

* Said on Monday its unit Nautical Channel signed two agreements, one with Sling TV and one with Klowd TV, two OTT (Over The Top) operators, in the United States

* The agreement signed with Sling TV will terminate on July 31, 2019, with a possibility to be renewed for a further year

* The agreement signed with Klowd TV has a duration until Dec. 31, 2021

* "With these new agreements in the USA, we expect our turnover in that market could double as of next year" - CEO Alessandro Giglio

