BRIEF-Giglio Group unit signs agreements with Sling TV and Klowd TV in the U.S.

* Said on Monday its unit Nautical Channel signed two agreements, one with Sling TV and one with Klowd TV, two OTT (Over The Top) operators, in the United States
* The agreement signed with Sling TV will terminate on July 31, 2019, with a possibility to be renewed for a further year
* The agreement signed with Klowd TV has a duration until Dec. 31, 2021
* "With these new agreements in the USA, we expect our turnover in that market could double as of next year" - CEO Alessandro Giglio
