a year ago
BRIEF-M4B to lower nominal value of shares; issue series F shares
August 2, 2016 / 8:48 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-M4B to lower nominal value of shares; issue series F shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - M4B SA :

* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to lower the company's capital to cover part of FY 2014 losses

* Resolved to lower the capital via lowering the nominal value of the company's shares to 0.27 zloty ($0.07) per share from 1.30 zloty per share

* Said its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of up to 9.5 million series F shares at issue price of 0.27 zloty per share

$1 = 3.8993 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
