a year ago
BRIEF-Poste Italiane H1 current account deposits up 3 bln euros
August 2, 2016 / 5:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poste Italiane H1 current account deposits up 3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane:

* CEO Francesco Caio says current account deposits grew by 3 billion euros in the first half

* CFO Luigi Ferraris says return on equity of financial division was 36 percent in the first half, 33 percent excluding a capital gain from the sale of a stake in Visa Europe

* CFO says capital gain from Visa Europe sale will be included in calculation of dividend on 2016 results

* CEO says insurance unit Poste Vita to finalise in next few days investment in Atlante II bank fund, contribution will likely be less than in Atlante I

* CEO says group happy with Poste Mobile unit, no news on potential disposal of unit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

