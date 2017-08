Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd :

* Luc Fortin, Managing Director, Derivatives Trading, will be acting as interim president and CEO of Montreal Exchange

* TMX Group announces executive management change

* TMX Group announces executive management change

* Alain Miquelon, president and chief executive officer, Montréal Exchange (MX) and Group Head of Derivatives, has left organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: