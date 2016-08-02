FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-MDU Resources Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $0.24/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MDU Resources Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $0.24/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mdu Resources Group Inc

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Qtrly earnings from continuing operations $0.24 per common share

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Q2 earnings from continuing operations of $46.1 million, or 24 cents per common share

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Including discontinued operations, exploration and production businesses, reported loss of $109.3 million, or 56 cents per share for Q2

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Qtrly operating revenues $ 1,043.9 million versus $ 938.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Including discontinued operations, company expects 2016 earnings of 15 cents to 30 cents per share

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Says projected earnings included in 2016 guidance for pipeline and midstream are $17 million to $23 million

* MDU Resources Group Inc - Construction services backlog up 18 percent to $508 million at quarter end

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.