August 3, 2016 / 5:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ING Q2 results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Q2 total underlying income 4.55 billion euros ($5.10 billion) versus 4.22 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 interest result 3.27 billion euros versus 3.22 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q2 underlying net result 1.06 billion euros in Reuters poll

* ING group's fully-loaded CET1 ratio rose to 13.1 pct, excluding the 2,552 million euros net profit from the first half of 2016

* Declare an interim cash dividend of 0.24 euro per ordinary share, which is equal to the interim dividend paid over the first half of 2015

* ING gained approximately 650,000 new retail customers and established roughly 350,000 primary relationships in H1 2016

* Core lending grew by 14.8 billion euros in Q2 2016 as ING continues to provide financing to clients across geographies and sectors

* Second quarter ended relatively calmly in terms of corporate credit risk, but the full Brexit impact could come later in the year

* The first post-referendum readings show just a slight deterioration in confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

