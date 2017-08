BRIEF-Kesko Q2 EBIT adjusted EUR 79.1 million, above expectations

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 2.61 billion euros ($2.93 billion) (Reuters poll: 2.60 billion euros)

* Q2 EBIT adjusted 79.1 million euros (Reuters poll: 76.8 million euros)

* Q2 EBIT 68.0 million euros (Reuters poll: 72.1 million euros)

* Net sales for next 12 months are expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months

* Comparable operating profit for next 12-month period is expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months

