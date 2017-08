Aug 3 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se

* CEO says sees no reason to change outlook for business insider break-even by 2018

* CEO says ongoing trend for us in the next 5-10 years will be less big m&a than in the past 10 years

* CEO says chances of big m&a deal in next 12-14 months "close to zero" Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)