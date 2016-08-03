BRIEF-Clorox Q4 earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results; provides fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.13 to $5.28 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.38 to $5.58 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1,600 million versus $1,557 million

* Sees fiscal year 2017 2% - 4% sales growth