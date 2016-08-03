FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Clorox Q4 earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clorox Q4 earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co

* Clorox reports Q4 and fiscal year 2016 results; provides fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.13 to $5.28 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.38 to $5.58 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $1,600 million versus $1,557 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.26

* Sees fiscal year 2017 2% - 4% sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.