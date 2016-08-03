FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Alstom Power wins turbine generator order from Finnish nuclear plant
August 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alstom Power wins turbine generator order from Finnish nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fennovoima:

* says France's Alstom Power Systems, part of GE, will deliver a turbine generator set for Fennovoima's Hanhikivi 1 nuclear plant

* says the contract covers the design and supply of turbine generator equipment package as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning works

* says the delivery and installation schedule will allow the commissioning of the power plant to begin in 2023 and commercial operation in 2024 Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

