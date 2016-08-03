Societe Generale rides out equities weakness

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Societe Generale's strong presence in equities - an area that has proved tough for most investment banks in the second quarter - held back the French bank's results for the period but did not overly affect the investment bank's performance.

Revenues from this specific line fell 29% to 568m compared with the strong equivalent period a year ago. SG also said the worst appeared to be over, with revenues ticking up 5.2% from the preceding quarter.

The bank said there was "renewed appetite" for structured products in Asia, an area where many banks have suffered. SG has also seen conditions normalise for index and listed products, its traditional area of strength. Cash equities remained tough.

"We are more diversified than many peers [in equities], with less emphasis on Asia. The last quarter was also good for our index and listed products and we saw some recovery for structured products in Asia," said Didier Valet, head of global banking and investor solutions.

Countering this, fixed income, currencies and commodities revenues was more resilient, rising 2.8% year-on-year to 629m. Other banks have performed better in this area, with stronger FX franchises.

SG said its FX business was more focused on servicing corporate clients rather than flow business. It benefited from higher volumes in rates and commodities but unlike others it saw overall revenues in its FICC business line decline by 8.7% compared with the preceding quarter.

SG's repurposed prime services unit remains a strong performer, seeing revenues rise 23% to 176m year-on-year after simplifying its structure, bringing back its brokerage under full group control. "We benefited from the integration of Newedge," said Valet.

Fees from financing and advisory work were down 7.8% at 637m. Like others in Europe, debt capital markets was a bright spot due to the European Central Bank's corporate bond buying measures.

SG also said M&A and equity capital markets had a good quarter, unlike many peers, as it benefited from several significant deals.

SG also includes asset and wealth management in GB&IS, its investment banking arm. This more resilient line, which includes Kleinwort Benson after its acquisition was completed during the quarter, saw revenues fall 1.9% to 254m.

Overall, GB&IS reported an 9.5% decline in revenues to 2.44bn. Simon Nellis, analyst at Citigroup, said that exceeded consensus expectations by 3% and called them "a strong set of results".

However, expenses remained stubbornly high, dropping only 0.4% to 1.75bn as the bank increased costs relating to regulation and started to implement a French restructuring plan. Consequently net income fell 36% to 448m.

"The benefits of the restructuring should start to come through in the second half," said Valet.

GB&IS remained the largest part of SG's business, accounting for 38% of revenues and 43% of allocated capital in the first half. However, after the division's decline in net income it produced the weakest adjusted return on notional equity at 10.1% in the first half, against 14.7% for the other retail-focused areas.

Smaller regional rival Credit Agricole, which has changed its corporate structure over the last year, fared better overall. It reported a 6.4% rise in corporate and investment banking revenues to 1.13bn, partly because unlike SG and others, it does not have an equity trading business.

The bank pointed to "excellent performances in all activities, particularly fixed income and credit activities, which made a sharp recovery". Fixed income and treasury, helped in particular by rates and credit, saw revenues up 17% year-on-year to 459m.

On the primary side it remained the second most active underwriter of green bonds globally with 28 deals in the second quarter and said its overall business was "buoyant", working on several large rights issues. Investment banking revenues rose 16% year-on-year to 99m.

Structured finance remained stable with 308m in revenues, thanks to a "good level" of origination. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)