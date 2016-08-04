FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q2 profit down, but beats forecast
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Israel's Bezeq Telecom Q2 profit down, but beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd :

* Q2 net profit of 377 million shekels versus 482 million shekels from a year earlier.

* Q2 revenue was 2.5 billion shekels versus 2.6 billion shekels from the same period in 2015.

* Was forecast in a Reuters poll to post Q2 revenue of 2.5 billion shekels, net profit 357 million shekels.

* Will pay dividend of 665 million shekels, or 0.24 shekel per share, for first half of 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer)

