BRIEF-Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment

* Unit based in Romania Arctic applies to authorities to receive incentive certificate for 105.8 million euros facility investment

* Unit sees to receive 36.1 million euros cash incentive for the 105.8 million euros facility investment which has a production capacity of 2 million washing machines

* Depending on the receipt of the incentive the investment project is planned to be started on January 2017 and finalised on September 2019

