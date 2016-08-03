BRIEF-Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS :
* Unit based in Romania Arctic applies to authorities to receive incentive certificate for 105.8 million euros facility investment
* Unit sees to receive 36.1 million euros cash incentive for the 105.8 million euros facility investment which has a production capacity of 2 million washing machines
* Depending on the receipt of the incentive the investment project is planned to be started on January 2017 and finalised on September 2019
