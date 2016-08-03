FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment
August 3, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arcelik unit Arctic applies for incentive certificate for a factory investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Arcelik AS :

* Unit based in Romania Arctic applies to authorities to receive incentive certificate for 105.8 million euros facility investment

* Unit sees to receive 36.1 million euros cash incentive for the 105.8 million euros facility investment which has a production capacity of 2 million washing machines

* Depending on the receipt of the incentive the investment project is planned to be started on January 2017 and finalised on September 2019

