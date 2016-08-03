FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ISP to launch contractual voluntary tender offer on remaining Antevenio capital
August 3, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ISP to launch contractual voluntary tender offer on remaining Antevenio capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Antevenio SA :

* Inversiones y Servicios Publicitarios (ISP) acquired totality of shares in the capital of Antevenio from Joshua Novick

* Shares represent 11.89 pct of the share capital and voting rights for a price of 6 euros ($6.70) per share

* ISP intends to launch a contractual voluntary tender offer on the remaining capital of Antevenio not held by ISP and Aliada Investment, B.V.

* Offer will thus be addressed to a maximum of 1,874.100 Antevenio shares, representing 44.54 pct of the company's share capital and voting rights

* Tender offer at a price of 6 euros per share and will open September 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2altsKC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
