BRIEF-Sopharma Properties announces capital increase with rights
August 3, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sopharma Properties announces capital increase with rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3(Reuters) - Sopharma Properties :

* Said on Tuesday that issue of rights has been admitted to trading on the subscription rights segment of the BSE Main Market

* Number of shares offered for subscription is 1,170,000

* Ratio between the rights issued and new shares is 15.459 rights for 1 new share

* The capital will be increased only if at least 585,000 new shares are subscribed to and paid in

* The issuing value is 4.70 Bulgarian levs

* trading period in rights is from Aug. 17 to Aug. 30, 2016

* The subscription period to shares is from Aug. 17 to Sept. 27

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
