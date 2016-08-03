BRIEF-Cimarex Energy Q2 loss per share $2.91 including items

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co
* Says oil volumes are expected to be 28 percent of total volumes and gas 47 percent in 2016
* Qtrly revenue $298.9 million versus $424.3 million
* Cimarex reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $2.91 including items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Says now estimates total production volumes for 2016 to average 980-1,000 mmcfe per day
* Says total company production for q3 2016 is projected to average 950-980 mmcfe per day
* Says fy capital investment for exploration and development is now estimated to be $750 million in 2016
* Says total company production averaged 974 million cubic feet equivalent per day during q2, a five percent decrease from q2 2015
* Sees total production volumes for fy 2016 to average 980-1,000 mmcfe per day
* Q2 revenue view $292.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S