FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Orasure Technologies reports earnings per share of $0.07
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orasure Technologies reports earnings per share of $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Orasure Technologies Inc :

* Orasure announces 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $31.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08

* Orasure Technologies Inc sees consolidated net income for Q3 between $0.07 and $0.08 per share

* Orasure Technologies Inc says company expects consolidated net revenues for Q3 to range from $31.25 million to $31.75 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $34.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.