BRIEF-Great Panther Silver qtrly loss per share C$0.01

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 33 percent to c$25.6 million
* Qtrly metal production decreased 5% to 1,037,728 ag eq oz
* Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 536,726 silver ounces
* Says gold production increased 13% to 6,010 gold ounce
* Says is reducing its cash cost and AISC guidance for year ending December 31, 2016
* Sees FY AISC between $12.00 - $14.00
* Qtrly AISC decreased 43% to US$7.19 per payable silver ounce
