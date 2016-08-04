BRIEF-BankNordik Q2 operating profit DKK 50 million; narrows FY guidance

Aug 4 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* Q2 net interest income 98 million Danish crowns ($14.7 million) versus 122 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit was 50 million crowns, flat compared to Q1 2016

* H1 operating profit 101 million crowns, up 4 million crowns compared to H1 2015

* Q2 total pre-tax profit 61 million crowns versus 12 million crowns year ago

* Narrows FY 2016 guidance on profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax from 150 million - 190 million crowns to 160 million - 190 million crowns

* Net impairment charges on loans for 2016 are expected to be in line with level of 2015

* Says guidance is generally subject to uncertainty and will depend on economic conditions

($1 = 6.6753 Danish crowns)