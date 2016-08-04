FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Regnon informs on negotiations with bank and investors
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regnon informs on negotiations with bank and investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Regnon SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to disclose a delayed confidential information concerning negotiations between the company and BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA on restructuring the loan granted under the agreement from May 18, 2007

* The loan was terminated on Oct. 4 2013

* The parties agreed on the possibility of a full settlement of the loan

* Under the agreement, the company will pay at least 18.5 million zlotys and the bank will not undertake enforcement proceedings

* Said decided to disclose a delayed confidential information concerning negotiations between the company and foreign investor with participation of BNP Paribas Bank Polska on capital commitment and cooperation under the company's rehabilitation proceedings

* The information has been disclosed as the bank requested the enforcement proceedings against the company under the title for company's important asset: a property in Dabrowa Gornicza

* Said that if the agreement between the company, the bank and the investor is not reached, the company will consider application for rehabilitation proceedings or liquidation

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.